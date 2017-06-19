Tampa Police investigating possible abduction Tampa Police are...

Tampa Police investigating possible a...

Tampa Police are asking for help as they investigate the possible abduction of a woman around 4:55 p.m. on Monday. Near the intersection of N. Armenia Avenue and W. Main Street, witnesses reported seeing a black man grab, hit and push a black woman into a black 2017 Ford Fusion with Florida tag HNKM01.

