Tampa pedestrian struck, killed near Temple Terrace

Betty Ann Rivera, 38, was struck at 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of N. 56th Street and Society Park Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Rivera was walking eastbound across the northbound lanes of N. 56th Street when she entered the path of a Hyundai Sonata driven by Kafi Kafi, 22, of Tampa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.