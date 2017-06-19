Tampa pedestrian struck, killed near Temple Terrace
Betty Ann Rivera, 38, was struck at 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of N. 56th Street and Society Park Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Rivera was walking eastbound across the northbound lanes of N. 56th Street when she entered the path of a Hyundai Sonata driven by Kafi Kafi, 22, of Tampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Bruh
|24
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jun 20
|Pennie Lane
|358
|Running Event in Tampa
|Jun 13
|RunnerInVa33
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC