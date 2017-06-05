Tampa PD free active shooter drill & training
It's happening more often, and talking about it is tough. "She was in the bathroom, and she heard a bang, when she came out she saw one person on the floor and she was just hysterically crying," said one woman, describing what her sister saw when a man opened fire, killing several employees in this Orlando RV accessories store Monday morning.
