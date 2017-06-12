Tampa neo-Nazi wanted to target 'power lines, nuclear reactors and...
Brandon Russell had bomb-making materials in his apartment because he wanted to "kill civilians and target locations like power lines, nuclear reactors, and synagogues," according to a federal court document filed by prosecutors late Monday. That assertion is based on law enforcement interviews with Devon Arthurs, one of Russell's three roommates who is accused of killing the other two.
