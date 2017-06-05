Tampa native recovering after survivi...

Tampa native recovering after surviving attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

It has been one year since the tragedy at Pulse nightclub. 49 lives were taken in the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. since September 11th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 3 min Moral Truth 623
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 141
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Jun 4 God Of Sex 18
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12) May 31 Pasco Resident 13
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
H talk May 27 Joey zaragoza 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC