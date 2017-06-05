Tampa honors shooting victims with video
Brian McDonald, visiting from Frankfort, Ky., writes a personal message on a section of the memorial outside the Pulse nightclub on June 9, 2017. Monday, June 12, 2017, marks one year after the massacre in Orlando, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|790
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 4
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 28
|Nickie N
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC