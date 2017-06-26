Tampa homeowners concerned about garbage juice
A Tampa couple is tired of dealing with a stinky situation they say is being left behind by city garbage trucks. "Kids walk through that every day going to school," said Connie Ballard, who started noticing the problem back in September.
