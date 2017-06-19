Tampa girl married her rapist at 11 year

Sherry Johnson was raped as a child, impregnated by age 10, and led to marry her rapist by age 11. 10News Reporter Liz Crawford sat down with Johnson, now 57 years old, but at age 11, in 1971, she was a child bride in Florida. Johnson explained that her childhood was surrounded by her mom and church.

