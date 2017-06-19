Tampa firefighters save family's cat with donated oxygen mask
Invisible Fence Brand donated five pet oxygen masks like the one in this photo to Tampa Fire Rescue exactly one week before firefighters used one to revive a cat who was trapped in an Ybor City house fire. [Seattle DogSpot] A Tampa family's pet cat might have lost all of its 9 lives in a house fire early Tuesday had city firefighters not brought along a newly donated pet oxygen mask.
