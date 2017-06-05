Tampa Fire Rescue has dozens of open positions
The department has already hired about 30 firefighters, but the chief said they need to fill about 50 additional positions. "I tend to look at this as a calling where you absolutely get to do a job where you're responding to your community at its worst possible time," Tampa Fire Chief Tom Forward said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|47 min
|Eagle 12
|745
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 4
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 28
|Nickie N
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC