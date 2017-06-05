Tampa Fire Rescue has dozens of open ...

Tampa Fire Rescue has dozens of open positions

19 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

The department has already hired about 30 firefighters, but the chief said they need to fill about 50 additional positions. "I tend to look at this as a calling where you absolutely get to do a job where you're responding to your community at its worst possible time," Tampa Fire Chief Tom Forward said.

