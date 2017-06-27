Tampa Chamber of Commerce offers boost to black and Hispanic-owned businesses
Nearly half of all business are minority-owned, yet those minority businesses contribute less than 5 percent of the county's total revenue, according to a study by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. A new Minority Business Accelerator sponsored by the Tampa chamber seeks to fix that by providing black and Hispanic businesses with the skills, resources and networks to grow their businesses.
