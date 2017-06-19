Tampa Bay one of the top mosta
Tampa Bay landmarks like the Tampa Riverwalk could be underwater in the next 80 years, according to scientists. By 2100, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the sea level will rise approximately four feet.
