Tampa: Airline didn't allow blind man and granddaughter on plane
A legally blind man says an airline refused to allow him to board a flight with his 18-month-old granddaughter. The Tampa Bay Times reports Kliphton Miller tried to board a Frontier flight from Tampa to Las Vegas with the child on May 23. The 44-year-old Miller asked for help getting on the plane once he reached his gate.
