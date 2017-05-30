Tampa: Airline didn't allow blind man...

Tampa: Airline didn't allow blind man and granddaughter on plane

15 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

A legally blind man says an airline refused to allow him to board a flight with his 18-month-old granddaughter. The Tampa Bay Times reports Kliphton Miller tried to board a Frontier flight from Tampa to Las Vegas with the child on May 23. The 44-year-old Miller asked for help getting on the plane once he reached his gate.

