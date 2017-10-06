Structural Correction - The New Way to Optimize Your Life
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6/10/2017 - A Palm Harbor native and a graduate of Florida State University and Palmer College of Chiropractic /Florida, Dr. Brett Berner set his sights on improving the health of his local community through an affordable and non-traditional approach to chiropractic called Structural Correction . Structural Chiropractic is rare in the chiropractic profession and Dr. Berner is the first one to bring it to the Tampa Bay area, to offer this specialized service for all ages.
