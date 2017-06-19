String of arsons has West Tampa neighbors alert
"I think it's shameless because people have been living out here for years and years and years," said Bessie Williamson. The first arson happened at 3903 West Palmetto Street on June 17 at 1:42 a.m. where a Dodge Neon was set on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 20
|Sexy13
|21
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jun 20
|Pennie Lane
|358
|Running Event in Tampa
|Jun 13
|RunnerInVa33
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC