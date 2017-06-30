Stacy's brings tasty gluten-free, vegan creations to South Tampa

Though Stacy's Gluten Free Goodies currently serves the areas of Carrollwood and South Tampa, owner Stacy Riffel's first customer was her 2-year-old son. "When he turned 2, he started developing autistic like symptoms so we tested him for food allergies by recommendation of a doctor and it turned out he was allergic to gluten, dairy and eggs," Riffel said.

