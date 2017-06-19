Speaker Richard Corcoran to Hillsboro...

Speaker Richard Corcoran to Hillsborough schools: Stop blaming the Legislature while you waste money

11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

As it attempts to put its financial house in order, the Hillsborough County School District is being made a poster child for runaway public school spending. The accuser: Richard Corcoran, the Republican state lawmaker from Land O'Lakes and a driving force behind this year's sweeping public education bill.

