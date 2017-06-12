Sound Check Weather without U2? What ...

Sound Check Weather without U2? What to expect if it rains for Wednesday's concert in Tampa

Forty years ago this month, a rained-out Led Zeppelin concert in Tampa led to riots at the old Tampa Stadium . Bono and company are a peace-loving bunch, to be sure, but with evening rain forecast for their Joshua Tree anniversary tour stop at Raymond James Stadium, a lot of fans might be getting nervous.

