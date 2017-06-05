Sorry, Tampa Bay: Forbes ranked metro...

Sorry, Tampa Bay: Forbes ranked metro as hotspot for young professionals but now says it is not

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Emerge Tampa, the Tampa Chamber's young professionals networking group, is shown as a gathering last year. They may not be partying after hearing that Forbes said it erroneously named Tampa Bay one of the best metros for millennials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 min Eagle 12 - 672
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 141
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Jun 4 God Of Sex 18
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12) May 31 Pasco Resident 13
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
H talk May 27 Joey zaragoza 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at June 08 at 5:00AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC