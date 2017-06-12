Review: Tampa Repertory ends its seas...

Review: Tampa Repertory ends its season with well-produced story, 'The Other Place'

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

It's an anxiety most of us dread, if we allow ourselves to think of it at all. What happens when the brain that looks out for the body - and itself - starts to deteriorate? That is the question posed in The Other Place , Sharr White's provocative one-act with which Tampa Repertory Theatre closes its sixth season.

