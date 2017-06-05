Rain, floods frustrate tourists and locals in south Florida
A driver speeds through the flooded intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Neptune Street Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Tampa. Heavy rains that have hit South Florida the past couple of days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|39 min
|Mullahing It Over
|660
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 4
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|H talk
|May 27
|Joey zaragoza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC