Protest planned at Tampa Confederate memorial
County Commissioner Les Miller asked for the memorial to be removed, but four commissioners sided with Commissioner Stacy White who moved to preserve this memorial and other war memorials in the county. Commissioner Victor Crist added a compromise to the vote by suggesting a mural be added behind the monument depicting civil rights images.
