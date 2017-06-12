President announces new U.S. policies...

President announces new U.S. policies on Cuba

7 hrs ago

It prevents American companies from doing business with the Cuban military, but still allows US businesses and individuals to develop economic ties with the private, small business sector in Cuba. It also puts some of the travel restrictions back into place for non-cubans, while still allowing Cuban Americans to visit their family and send them money.

