Port Tampa Bay secures more funding for Big Bend Channel project

8 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Port Tampa Bay is moving forward with plans to widen and deepen the Big Bend Channel after securing instrumental state and federal funding for the project. The port was awarded a $5.7 million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, which will be used toward the widening and deepening of the Big Bend Channel.

