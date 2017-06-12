Police: Man fatally shoots 50-year-ol...

Police: Man fatally shoots 50-year-old woman at Tampa gas station

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

According to Tampa police, Sol William Hoke, 39, shot and killed Metosha D. Godwin early Sunday at the Tampa Super Shop at 3401 E Lake Ave. He faces charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities responded about 1:20 a.m. to the gas station, where officers and firefighters tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate Godwin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 20 min Subduction Zone 1,031
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Sat Music guy 20
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 15 Lottery Traitors ... 143
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
News Books, toys, games and DVDs wanted for annual C... (Apr '13) Jun 12 glass ceiling 8
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,859,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC