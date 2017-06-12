Police: Man fatally shoots 50-year-old woman at Tampa gas station

According to Tampa police, Sol William Hoke, 39, shot and killed Metosha D. Godwin early Sunday at the Tampa Super Shop at 3401 E Lake Ave. He faces charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities responded about 1:20 a.m. to the gas station, where officers and firefighters tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate Godwin.

