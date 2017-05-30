Pinellas Park police make arrest in r...

Pinellas Park police make arrest in road rage crash

11 hrs ago

A 30-year-old Pinellas Park man was arrested at 7:20 p.m. June 2 in connection with a May 26 crash that critically injured a Tampa man. Pinellas Park police charged Anthony Vincent Powell with one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury to another, a felony.

