Pinellas, Hillsborough credit card skimming scheme nets arrests for six Tampa residents
Six Tampa residents were arrested Thursday in connection with a credit card skimming scheme that netted more than 40 stolen credit card numbers from people throughout Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. A seventh suspect, 48-year-old Jose A. Piniero, remains at large, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's office said Thursday.
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|36 min
|Eagle 12
|502
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Johnny
|17
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|Wed
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors
|140
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|H talk
|May 27
|Joey zaragoza
|1
