Pinellas, Hillsborough credit card skimming scheme nets arrests for six Tampa residents

14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Six Tampa residents were arrested Thursday in connection with a credit card skimming scheme that netted more than 40 stolen credit card numbers from people throughout Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. A seventh suspect, 48-year-old Jose A. Piniero, remains at large, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's office said Thursday.

