People want Tampa school name changed
The name of one Tampa elementary school will be under scrutiny at this week's Hillsborough County School Board meeting. A school board spokesperson says a handful of people have signed up to argue for the changing of the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School which is located on Columbus Drive.
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|35 min
|Eagle 12 -
|921
|Running Event in Tampa
|7 hr
|RunnerInVa33
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|10 hr
|Donald Scampi
|142
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 11
|David
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 4
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
