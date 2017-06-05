Park Tower building in downtown Tampa to be upgraded
Formerly known as the Lykes Building at 400 N. Tampa St., the 36-story building will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation which is expected to be completed by early 2018, according to a press release. In November, developers City Office, Feldman Equities and Tower Realty Partners purchased Park Tower through a joint venture partnership for $79.75 million.
