OneRepublic opens for U2 this weekend; Ryan Tedder says, "I wanna do the whole tour!"

OneRepublic opens for U2 this weekend...

Even for a Grammy-winning artist who's worked with music's biggest names, being invited to open for U2 is a huge deal. That's why OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder is so excited that Sunday, his band will open the first of several shows for the rock legends, who're on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their biggest album, The Joshua Tree.

