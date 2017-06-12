On Stage (Extra): Barone dives into t...

On Stage (Extra): Barone dives into the soul of 60's Village artists

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

In the mid-to-late 1960s, folk music and rock music came together with some jazz influences on the side to take popular music to a whole new place. It was when folk-rock was born and when the DNA for country-rock was starting to come into existence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr Dale Ville 1,003
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 10 hr Music guy 20
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 15 Lottery Traitors ... 143
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
News Books, toys, games and DVDs wanted for annual C... (Apr '13) Jun 12 glass ceiling 8
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC