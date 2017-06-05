New Tampa cultural center clears rezoning hurdle
A comprehensive public-private project designed to bring a cultural center and other amenities to New Tampa recently cleared a major hurdle when the Tampa City Council approved a rezoning request for the development. Hillsborough County owns the tract of land across from the Hunter's Green entrance on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and is leading the effort to build the center.
