New Tampa cultural center clears rezo...

New Tampa cultural center clears rezoning hurdle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A comprehensive public-private project designed to bring a cultural center and other amenities to New Tampa recently cleared a major hurdle when the Tampa City Council approved a rezoning request for the development. Hillsborough County owns the tract of land across from the Hunter's Green entrance on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and is leading the effort to build the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 54 min Frankie Rizzo 850
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) 9 hr David 5
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 141
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Jun 4 God Of Sex 18
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12) May 31 Pasco Resident 13
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC