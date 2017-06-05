Neo-Nazi who admitted making a bomb, ...

Neo-Nazi who admitted making a bomb, allegedly made online threats, released on bond

20 hrs ago

Officials believe he also participated in neo-Nazi chat rooms where he threatened to kill people and blow up places. Investigators found guns, ammunition and white supremacist propaganda in his bedroom, court records say.

