Neighborhood vacation watch program kicks off
The City of Tampa wants to remind homeowners that if they're planning their summer vacations to sign up for the police department's Vacation Watch Program. This is free a service offered to City of Tampa residents, but its not a guarantee that your home will be safe from crimes.
