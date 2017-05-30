Meet the HCC grad whose Tampa contacts aid him as mayor in Haiti
A scholarship student from Haiti with a can-do attitude, Victorin made key connections during his time in Tampa that are helping him rebuild his home town. Last year, Victorin was elected mayor of Pignon, an agricultural city in northern Haiti with a population of 42,000.
