Man killed girlfriend during...

Man killed girlfriend during...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A 36-year-old Tampa man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to a Madeira Beach home on Nov. 19, where Alison Marie Burch, 38, was found unresponsive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Thu Anon 26
News Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye... Jun 28 Bill Dunning 5
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 23 You are sick 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jun 22 Fmr Mrs Howard Go... 1,023
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... Jun 21 Frankie Rizzo 1,096
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 144
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Jun 20 Pennie Lane 358
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC