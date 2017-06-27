Man accused of raping woman he met on Tinder
Tampa Police arrested a 31-year-old man they say raped a woman he met on the dating app Tinder. Police say the 22-year-old victim agreed to oral sex before meeting Mustafa Akbar at his home on South West Shore Boulevard.
