Interstate Construction News June 2 - 10, 2017

One lane may be closed in each direction of I-75 from south of SR 50 to the Hernando/Sumter counties line between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. - Brooksville, FL - One lane of SR 50 may be closed from I-75 up to a half mile in each direction from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 6:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

