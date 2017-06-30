Independence Day themed naturalization ceremony
Many people will be celebrating the birth of our nation this weekend, but there are 125 people who will be celebrating a new birth of their own! More than 100 people packed an auditorium at HCC's Tampa campus to celebrate people from Tampa Bay becoming U.S. citizens. "I wanted to stay here," said Paz Chapar who is originally from Argentina.
