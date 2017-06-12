Hundreds of bats force shutdown of Fl...

Hundreds of bats force shutdown of Florida fire station

5 hrs ago

The Tampa Bay Times reports anywhere from 500 to 1,000 bats found their way into the station in Pasco County, north of Tampa. The nocturnal winged critters have been found in several parts of the building and created an unsanitary and unsafe working environment.

