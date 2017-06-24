Gophers football: Florida defensive l...

Gophers football: Florida defensive lineman commits to U

The Gophers football program received an oral commitment Saturday from Mayan Ahanotu, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from Tampa, Fla. "I am extremely blessed to be continuing my academic and athletic career at THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA," Ahanotu wrote in a message on Twitter.

