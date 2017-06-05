Former FDOT employee and husband accu...

Former FDOT employee and husband accused of theft of federal funds

11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A former employee of the Florida Department of Transportation was indicted this week, along with her husband, on charges that they schemed to steal more than $300,000 in federal grant money. Tracy Dean Tronco, 51, was a transit coordinator and passenger operations specialist in FDOT's Tampa district.

