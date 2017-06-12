For Tampa's Confederate monument, racist history clouds claims of heritage
In the streets along Court House Square they sang "Dixie" and cheered as the veil was finally removed from the white marble obelisk. Necks craned from balconies along Franklin Street as people strained to catch a glimpse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|cheznees
|937
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Thathornyguy
|19
|Running Event in Tampa
|Jun 13
|RunnerInVa33
|1
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 11
|David
|5
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC