Florida's New Tampa Players Announces the Cast for the Wiz

New Tampa Players, in collaboration with University Area CDC, announces the cast of its summer production of The Wiz, direction by David J. Valdez, musical direction by G. Frank Meekins, and choreography by Marcus Borders. The cast features Carmi Harris , Tron Montgomery , Thomas Williams , Michael Jo'Mae , Latoya McCormick , Natasha McKeller , Janelle Richardson , Dwuany Cannon Jr. , and Pavonne' Scott .

