Florida Gov. will travel state to tou...

Florida Gov. will travel state to tout new appointment

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is traveling to three cities to tout his decision to tap a political ally and former legislator to a top position. Scott will be in Panama City on Monday to announce that he's appointing Republican Jimmy Patronis as chief financial officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 23 hr Bruh 24
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 23 You are sick 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jun 22 Fmr Mrs Howard Go... 1,023
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... Jun 21 Frankie Rizzo 1,096
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 144
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Jun 20 Pennie Lane 358
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,436 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC