Florida Gov. will travel state to tout new appointment
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is traveling to three cities to tout his decision to tap a political ally and former legislator to a top position. Scott will be in Panama City on Monday to announce that he's appointing Republican Jimmy Patronis as chief financial officer.
Tampa Discussions
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Bruh
|24
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jun 20
|Pennie Lane
|358
|Running Event in Tampa
|Jun 13
|RunnerInVa33
|1
