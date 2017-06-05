Firefighter who survived a shooting speaks out
A Tampa man remembers a painful memory, surviving a shooting. He thought about what he went through today after hearing about the mass shooting in Orlando.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|RiccardoFire
|569
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|21 hr
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Sun
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|H talk
|May 27
|Joey zaragoza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC