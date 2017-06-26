Fire crews battle blaze at apartment ...

Fire crews battle blaze at apartment complex near Seminole Heights

11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Fire crews are battling a blaze that broke out early Monday morning at an apartment complex near Seminole Heights, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at Knollwood Manor Co-op, at 2932 Rockaway Court, fire officials said.

