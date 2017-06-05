Film by USF professor explores how 19...

Film by USF professor explores how 1967 riot transformed Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The year 1967 was a turbulent one for the United States, and high temperatures and emotions led to rioting in several cities that summer, including Detroit, Newark, Minneapolis - and Tampa. Sunday is the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Chambers, a black teenager shot in the back by white city police officer James Calvert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 18 min Frankie Rizzo 618
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 141
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Jun 4 God Of Sex 18
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12) May 31 Pasco Resident 13
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
H talk May 27 Joey zaragoza 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,674 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC