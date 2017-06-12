Expect delays before Wednesday's U2 T...

Expect delays before Wednesday's U2 Tampa show

9 hrs ago

TAMPA, Fla. - Are you ready to rock at Wednesday's U2 show? And wait in traffic? And curse in the security line because some knucklehead is trying to bring an umbrella into Raymond James Stadium? When Bono and the boys were last here in 2009, they packed more than 70,000 fans into the Tampa stadium at the time, the concert drew the largest crowd ever at RayJay.

