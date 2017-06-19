EditorialsEditorial: Hillsborough's Confederate monument should be removed
The Confederate monument has been outside the old Hillsborough County Courthouse for decades, but it's time for it to go. Hillsborough County commissioners, who will discuss the issue Wednesday, should ignore revisionist history and recognize that a symbol of racial division and discrimination has no place in the public square - certainly not outside a hall of justice.
