EditorialsEditorial: Hillsborough's C...

EditorialsEditorial: Hillsborough's Confederate monument should be removed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Confederate monument has been outside the old Hillsborough County Courthouse for decades, but it's time for it to go. Hillsborough County commissioners, who will discuss the issue Wednesday, should ignore revisionist history and recognize that a symbol of racial division and discrimination has no place in the public square - certainly not outside a hall of justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 56 min Merchant of Alzhe... 144
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 hr Subduction Zone 1,082
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) 5 hr Pennie Lane 358
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Sat Music guy 20
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at June 20 at 3:03PM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC